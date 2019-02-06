SA chefs getting ready for Asian fusion event in March

SAN ANTONIO - The culinary series Homegrown Chef is presenting the first-ever Sumo Spring Bash.

This one-of-a-kind event will showcase Asian fusion fare and entertainment in the form of Sumo battles guests can participate in.

Chef Edward Villarreal will be teaming up with chef Dave Terrazas of the San Antonio Botanical Garden, Chef Teddy Liang, of Hanzo; Diana and John Anderson ,of JD's Chili Parlor; and Sara Lauren Hinojosa of Honeysuckle

Some of the Asian dishes being presented will include braised pork belly steam buns, pancit, country-style fried rice and pork dumplings.

This event will take place on March 7 at the Burleson Beer Garden.

Tickets are $40.

