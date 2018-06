SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Sam's Club locations are celebrating National Churro Day Wednesday and will sell their famous foot-and-a-half-long double twisted churros half-priced

The churros are normally 99 cents, but Wednesday they'll be 50 cents each.

The pastries are baked at the bulk grocer and doused in a cinnamon and sugar mix.

Sam's Club membership is not required to purchase food from the food court.

