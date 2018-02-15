SA Food Fusions: Chefs combine old-school classics to make new-school favorites

SAN ANTONIO - Chefs and restaurants in San Antonio get creative when it comes to making new food items.
Below is a list of some San Antonio favorites with a twist:
Barbacoa Gyoza
Tenko Ramen - 312 Pearl Parkway Bldg 6
Barbacoa Grilled Cheese
Barrio Barista - 3735 Culebra Rd
Brisket Caldo
King's Hwy Brew & Q - 1012 N Flores St.
Big Red-glazed Baby Back Ribs
B & D Ice House - 1004 S Alamo St.
Pan Dulce Burger
Con Safos Cocina Y Cantina - 607 Hemisfair Plaza Way
Funnel Cake Wings
Wayne's Wings
Churro Fried Chicken Sandwich
Hawx Burger Bar & Electro Lounge - 2603 Vance Jackson Rd.
