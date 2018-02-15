SA Food Fusions: Chefs combine old-school classics to make new-school favorites

SAN ANTONIO - Chefs and restaurants in San Antonio get creative when it comes to making new food items.

Below is a list of some San Antonio favorites with a twist:

Barbacoa Gyoza

Tenko Ramen - 312 Pearl Parkway Bldg 6

Barbacoa Grilled Cheese

Barrio Barista - 3735 Culebra Rd

Brisket Caldo

King's Hwy Brew & Q - 1012 N Flores St.

Big Red-glazed Baby Back Ribs

B & D Ice House - 1004 S Alamo St.

Pan Dulce Burger

Con Safos Cocina Y Cantina - 607 Hemisfair Plaza Way

Funnel Cake Wings

Wayne's Wings

Churro Fried Chicken Sandwich

Hawx Burger Bar & Electro Lounge - 2603 Vance Jackson Rd.

