San Antonio's 5 favorite spots to find inexpensive Mexican food

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Mexican restaurants around San Antonio, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.

1. Pete's Tako House

Photo: denise h./Yelp

Topping the list is Pete's Tako House. Located at 502 Brooklyn Ave., the breakfast and brunch and Tex-Mex spot, which offers tacos and more, is the highest rated inexpensive Mexican restaurant in San Antonio, boasting 4.5 stars out of 722 reviews on Yelp.

Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, the restaurant has a full bar that serves Mexican beer, cocktails and margaritas as well as a menu featuring a wide selection of fare. It offers steak and seafood fajitas, tacos, chalupas, enchiladas, burritos and more. (Click here to view the full menu.)

2. Pollos Asados Los Norteños

Photo: thomas s./Yelp

Next up is Pollos Asados Los Norteños, situated at 4642 Rigsby Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 535 reviews on Yelp, the Mexican, Spanish and Latin American spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an affordable option.

On the menu, look for grilled meats, such as steak fajitas, brochetta, sirloin, asada and chicken, served with beans, rice, tortillas, pico de gallo and guacamole, as well as whole and half chicken platters and burgers.

3. Tommy's Restaurant

Photo: rose c./Yelp

Tommy's Restaurant, located at 8823 Wurzbach Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the low-priced Mexican and breakfast and brunch spot, which offers coffee and tea and more, four stars out of 115 reviews.

There are more than two dozen breakfast tacos on the menu, while enchilada combos, served with rice and beans, fajitas and gorditas dominate the lunch options.

4. Taquitos West Ave

Photo: katie d./Yelp

Taquitos West Ave, a Mexican spot in Northwest Los Angeles Heights, is another much-loved, low-priced go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 303 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2818 West Ave. to see for yourself.

The menu is simple and straightforward: tacos and more tacos. Order from a choice of five different types, including tripas, bistec, lengua, cabeza and suadero, as well as al pastor available Thursday-Sunday.

5. Ricky's Tacos

Photo: michelle m./Yelp

Check out Ricky's Tacos, which has earned four stars out of 104 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the food truck and Mexican spot by heading over to 6576 Babcock Road.

Step up to the window and try the mini or regular tacos, quesadilla or burrito that comes with a choice of carne asada, chicken fajita, bean and cheese or al pastor.

