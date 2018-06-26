Schlitterbahn ups its food game with new additions including Hot Cheeto Burger

New Braunfels - Schlitterbahn is known as one of the best water parks in the world, and this summer the park may be known for some new food items it has for sale.

This year, the park has rolled out five new food items and the Hot Cheeto burger is already becoming a customer favorite.

The idea for the burger came from employees who enjoyed eating Hot Cheetos and cheese, so this cheeseburger is actually topped with the Hot Cheetos.

"It just adds a fun texture, and it has a kick to it but not too hot," Food and Beverage Director Sarah Haag said.

The other items added: fried Oreos, Americana Colada, Barnyard Burger and a cookie blaster funnel cake.

We’re celebrating #FoodWeek at Schlitterbahn! Check out some of our tasty, new menu items at the world’s best waterpark! 🤤🍔✨#bahnnoms pic.twitter.com/mx9QeZ42oM — Schlitterbahn (@Schlitterbahn) June 25, 2018

