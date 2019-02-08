Taco Bell giving away crunchy tacos on days of Spurs Rodeo Road Trip games

SAN ANTONIO - Taco Bell has announced that it is celebrating the San Antonio Spurs 2019 Rodeo Road Trip by offering free tacos on Spurs game days.
The company said customers can receive two free crunchy tacos from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. with a large drink purchase when the team is playing.
The Rodeo Road Trip takes place every February when the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo visits the AT&T Center.
The Spurs play a total of eight games over 19 days on the trip. Here's the remaining Rodeo Road Trip schedule:
- GAME 4: versus Utah on Feb. 9
- GAME 5: versus Memphis on Feb. 12.
- GAME 6: versus Toronto on Feb. 22
- GAME 7: versus New York on Feb. 24
- GAME 8: versus New Jersey on Feb. 25
Click here if you can't see the interactive storymap below.
The local Taco Bell locations participating in the promotion can be found here:
- 213 Pat Booker Universal City
- 5315 Rigsby Ave. San Antonio
- 2907 Thousand Oaks San Antonio
- 17397 IH 35 N. Schertz
- 1602 Loop 1604 E. San Antonio
- 5211 DeZavala San Antonio
- 6635 Seguin Rd San Antonio
- 7009 San Pedro San Antonio
- 12050 Blanco Rd San Antonio
- 6807 Military Dr. W San Antonio
- 9160 Grissom Rd San Antonio
- 8727 Perrin Beitel San Antonio
- 2110 Goliad San Antonio
- 6808 NW Loop 410 San Antonio
- 14076 Nacogdoches Rd San Antonio
- 7323 N. 1604 W San Antonio
- 17822 Bulverde Road San Antonio
- 2501 Babcock San Antonio
- 21118 US Hwy 281 N. San Antonio
- 12360 Leslie Road Helotes
- 11215 Culebra San Antonio
- 1327 Austin Highway San Antonio
- 11238 Potranco San Antonio
- 8288 Marbach Rd San Antonio
- 9315 Potranco Rd San Antonio
- 6815 Bandera Rd San Antonio
- 8630 FM 78 Converse
- 615 San Pedro Ave. San Antonio
- 11461 Perrin Beitel Rd. San Antonio
- 722 Seguin St. San Antonio
- 8040 Pat Booker Rd Live Oak
- 9300 Wurzbach San Antonio
- 2127 E Garrison St Eagle Pass
- 725 Sidney Baker Kerrville
- 440 W Bandera Rd Boerne
- 101 University San Marcos
- 603 Cibolo Valley Dr. Cibolo
- 3006 SW Military Dr. San Antonio
- 1770 S. Gen McMullen San Antonio
- 414 SW Military San Antonio
- 319 Valley Hi Rd. San Antonio
- 6322 Old Pearsall Rd San Antonio
- 4718 Rittiman Road San Antonio
- 11711 O'Connor Rd. San Antonio
- 5318 Walzem Rd. San Antonio
- 14421 US Hwy. 87 West La Vernia
- 849 E. Commerce St. Suite 161 (Rivercenter Mall) San Antonio
- 923 Bandera Rd. San Antonio
- 19565 IH 35 S. Lytle
- 6938 N. Loop 1604 E San Antonio
- 2310 S.W. Military Drive Suite 104 (South Park Mall)
Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.