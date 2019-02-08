Taco Bell giving away crunchy tacos on days of Spurs Rodeo Road Trip games

SAN ANTONIO - Taco Bell has announced that it is celebrating the San Antonio Spurs 2019 Rodeo Road Trip by offering free tacos on Spurs game days.

The company said customers can receive two free crunchy tacos from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. with a large drink purchase when the team is playing.

The Rodeo Road Trip takes place every February when the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo visits the AT&T Center.

The Spurs play a total of eight games over 19 days on the trip. Here's the remaining Rodeo Road Trip schedule:

GAME 4: versus Utah on Feb. 9

GAME 5: versus Memphis on Feb. 12.

GAME 6: versus Toronto on Feb. 22

GAME 7: versus New York on Feb. 24

GAME 8: versus New Jersey on Feb. 25

Click here if you can't see the interactive storymap below.

The local Taco Bell locations participating in the promotion can be found here:

213 Pat Booker Universal City

5315 Rigsby Ave. San Antonio

2907 Thousand Oaks San Antonio

17397 IH 35 N. Schertz

1602 Loop 1604 E. San Antonio

5211 DeZavala San Antonio

6635 Seguin Rd San Antonio

7009 San Pedro San Antonio

12050 Blanco Rd San Antonio

6807 Military Dr. W San Antonio

9160 Grissom Rd San Antonio

8727 Perrin Beitel San Antonio

2110 Goliad San Antonio

6808 NW Loop 410 San Antonio

14076 Nacogdoches Rd San Antonio

7323 N. 1604 W San Antonio

17822 Bulverde Road San Antonio

2501 Babcock San Antonio

21118 US Hwy 281 N. San Antonio

12360 Leslie Road Helotes

11215 Culebra San Antonio

1327 Austin Highway San Antonio

11238 Potranco San Antonio

8288 Marbach Rd San Antonio

9315 Potranco Rd San Antonio

6815 Bandera Rd San Antonio

8630 FM 78 Converse

615 San Pedro Ave. San Antonio

11461 Perrin Beitel Rd. San Antonio

722 Seguin St. San Antonio

8040 Pat Booker Rd Live Oak

9300 Wurzbach San Antonio

2127 E Garrison St Eagle Pass

725 Sidney Baker Kerrville

440 W Bandera Rd Boerne

101 University San Marcos

603 Cibolo Valley Dr. Cibolo

3006 SW Military Dr. San Antonio

1770 S. Gen McMullen San Antonio

414 SW Military San Antonio

319 Valley Hi Rd. San Antonio

6322 Old Pearsall Rd San Antonio

4718 Rittiman Road San Antonio

11711 O'Connor Rd. San Antonio

5318 Walzem Rd. San Antonio

14421 US Hwy. 87 West La Vernia

849 E. Commerce St. Suite 161 (Rivercenter Mall) San Antonio

923 Bandera Rd. San Antonio

19565 IH 35 S. Lytle

6938 N. Loop 1604 E San Antonio

2310 S.W. Military Drive Suite 104 (South Park Mall)

