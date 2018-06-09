Taco Bell to give away free tacos after Golden State sweeps Cleveland in NBA Finals

SAN ANTONIO - Whether you're a fan of the Golden State Warriors or not, you can cash in on their game three win at Taco Bell on Wednesday.

Taco Bell is giving away Doritos Locos Tacos as part of its steal a game, steal a taco initiative.

Because Golden State "stole a game" and won in Cleveland, people will be able to get a free taco at participating Taco Bell locations from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

No purchase is required, however patrons are limited to one taco.

The Golden State Warriors just stole a road game in the #NBAFinals. 🎉 That means free Doritos Locos Tacos for America on 6/13 from 2-6 PM.

Terms: https://t.co/PbAPBObPHa pic.twitter.com/hnOaSIXAhX — Taco Bell (@tacobell) June 7, 2018

