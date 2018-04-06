Taco showdown planned in May to decide who has best tacos in state

SAN ANTONIO - Every city across the state claims to have the best tacos, and now a new competition will decide once and for all who really does.

During the 19th Annual Culinaria Wine + Food Festival, the Texas Taco Showdown will take place.

Thirty chefs from across the state will compete on May 19 at La Cantera Resort and Spa.

There will be three categories in the competition: modern, classic and breakfast taco.

A panel of 10 judges, featuring chefs, media personalities and foodies, will decide who has the best taco.

“We’ve been wanting to do this for a long time, so we’re very pleased to finally bring this unique taco championship to San Antonio,” Culinaria President and CEO Suzanne Taranto-Etheredge said.

This is just one of several events taking place during Culinaria Wine + Food Festival, which starts on May 17.

Tickets for all events are on sale now.

