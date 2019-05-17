The 3 best Turkish spots in San Antonio

Looking for a delicious Turkish meal near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Turkish spots around San Antonio, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to meet your needs.

1. Basil Mediterranean Kitchen

PHOTO: DIANE R./YELP

Topping the list is Basil Mediterranean Kitchen. Located at 9955 Frontage Road, the Mediterranean and Turkish spot is the highest rated Turkish restaurant in San Antonio, boasting 4.5 stars out of 98 reviews on Yelp.

2. Mediterranean Turkish Grill

PHOTO: JENNIFER R./YELP

Next up is Shearer Hills - Ridgeview's Mediterranean Turkish Grill, situated at 8507 McCullough Ave., Suite B-13. With four stars out of 235 reviews on Yelp, the Mediterranean, Turkish and Middle Eastern spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Turquoise Grill

PHOTO: LUIS R./YELP

Hillcrest's Turquoise Grill, located at 3720 N.W. Loop 410th, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Turkish, Mediterranean and Middle Eastern spot four stars out of 160 reviews.

