The 5 best spots to score ice cream in San Antonio

Need more ice cream in your life?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top ice cream spots in San Antonio, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to achieve your dreams.

1. Paciugo Gelato Caffè

Photo: Sophia X./Yelp

Topping the list is Paciugo Gelato Caffè located at 999 E. Basse Road, Suite 197. With 4.5 stars out of 252 reviews on Yelp, the Italian spot, which offers gelato, coffee and tea, has proven to be a local favorite.

2. South Alamode Panini & Gelato Company

Photo: Stefany V./Yelp

King William's South Alamode Panini & Gelato Company, located at 1420 S. Alamo St., Suite 102B, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Italian spot, which offers gelato and more, 4.5 stars out of 229 reviews.

3. Freshest Ice Creams

Photo: January S./Yelp

Freshest Ice Creams, a spot to score gelato, juice, smoothies, ice cream and frozen yogurt, is another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 39 Yelp reviews. Head over to 8053 Callaghan Road to see for yourself.

4. Mamma Dolce

Photo: Zoila G./Yelp

Check out Mamma Dolce, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 19 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score desserts and gelato at 5246 Fredericksburg Road.

5. Francesco's Gelato

Photo: Annie D./Yelp

Finally, there's Francesco's Gelato, a downtown favorite with four stars out of 50 reviews. Stop by 211 Alamo Plaza to hit up the spot to score ice cream, frozen yogurt, gelato, coffee and tea next time the urge strikes.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.