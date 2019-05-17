The 5 best yoga spots in San Antonio

In search of a new favorite yoga spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top yoga spots around San Antonio, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're in the market for yoga.

1. Half Moon Power Yoga

Photo: half moon power yoga/Yelp

Topping the list is Half Moon Power Yoga. Located at 4553 N. Loop 1604 West, Suite 1115, the meditation center, yoga and personal training spot is the highest rated yoga spot in San Antonio, boasting five stars out of 16 reviews on Yelp.

2. Southtown Yoga Loft

Photo: melissa s./Yelp

Next up is Lavaca's Southtown Yoga Loft, situated at 724 S. Alamo St. With 4.5 stars out of 40 reviews on Yelp, the yoga spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Heeling Sole Barefoot Massage

Photo: heeling sole barefoot Massage/Yelp

Oak Park - Northwood's Heeling Sole Barefoot Massage, located at 1864 Nacogdoches Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the yoga and massage therapist spot 4.5 stars out of 38 reviews.

4. Yoga In Motion

Photo: Effie w./Yelp



Yoga In Motion, a yoga spot, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 13 Yelp reviews. Head over to 8055 West Ave., Suite 108, to see for yourself.

5. Sweet Soul Yoga



Photo: sweet soul yoga/Yelp



Finally, there's Sweet Soul Yoga, a local favorite with five stars out of 11 reviews. Stop by 20711 Wilderness Oak, Suite 107, to hit up the meditation center and yoga spot next time you're in the mood.

