The Hotdogologist makes debut with hot dogs and more

Craving hot dogs? You're in luck: a new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called The Hotdogologist, the new addition is located at 114 N. Ellison Drive, Unit #106.

This hot dog stand specializes in New York-style dogs. Look for the Texas Classic among this spot's signature hot dogs. It features chili, onions, cheese and relish. Take a look at the menu, which includes a $7 lunch combo with two dogs, chips and a soda.

The Hotdogologist has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Richard P., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 30, wrote, "A taste of New York! I love a great hot dog and this spot doesn't disappoint. It serves Sabrett links, which have the snap you want in an authentic New York dog."

Yelper Guerrero L. added, "I love this spot! I'm the only one in my home who likes hot dogs, so this is my go-to when I'm craving them. There are plenty of options to top your dogs here and the staff is great, too."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. The Hotdogologist is open from 11:30 a.m.–5 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and 11:30 a.m.–7 p.m. on Friday. (It's closed on weekends.)

