The Shack debuts in San Antonio with burgers, treats and more

A new spot to score hot dogs, burgers and more has opened up shop in the neighborhood. The new addition, called The Shack, is located at 7431 NW. Loop 410, Suite 115.

The eatery offers a wide variety of burgers, hot dogs, wings and other comfort food made from local ingredients. The Shack aims to treat customers to their favorite foods and desserts, including sno-cones, fruit cups and funnel cake.

The Shack has gotten good reviews thus far, with a four-star rating out of 13 reviews on Yelp.

Derrick F. wrote, "Great place for awesome burgers! Wild varieties of burgers and hot dogs. The environment is clean and the service was good."

Yelper Lora D. added, "I'd come for the desserts alone, but looking forward to working my way through the menu. "

Head on over to check it out: The Shack is open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. daily.

