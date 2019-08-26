Waffle House will serve up free food at Majestic Theatre

SAN ANTONIO - While San Antonio has yet to get a permanent Waffle House location, the iconic 24-hour breakfast joint will be in the Alamo City in September to serve up some free food.

Waffle House announced it would stop in San Antonio Sept. 3 as part of its National Waffle Week tour. The brand first left it up to a Twitter poll featuring San Antonio, College Station and Oxford, Mississippi, to decide which lucky cities would get to indulge in the doughy goodness.

But on Saturday, Waffle House announced it couldn't pick just one city and would stop in each city to serve up its iconic waffles.

According to a Facebook event, the Waffle House truck will be outside of the Majestic Theatre from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

"San Antonio does not have a yellow sign glowing, yet. But these hamlets are a haven for Waffle House fans who have generated thousands of requests for Waffle House to open up there," the Facebook event description reads. "To reward these fans until a Waffle House is built, we will be popping up to mark the 2019 National Waffle Week and rewarding the citizens with free Waffle House food."

So far, more than 500 people have said they're interested in the event.

