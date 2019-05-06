Wendy's will bring back spicy chicken nuggets thanks to Chance the Rapper

Wendy's is bringing back its spicy chicken nuggets after more than 2 million Twitter users rallied around a push from Chance the Rapper.

It all started when the musician tweeted Saturday, writing "Positive Affirmations for today: I WILL have a good day, I Will succeed today, Wendy’s WILL bring back spicy nuggets at some point please please Lord let it be today."

Wendy's Twitter account, known for its humorous tweets, replied, "Y’all keep asking, so here’s your chance. The people in charge say if you guys can get our tweet (this one right here) to 2 Million likes, they will bring SPICY CHICKEN NUGGETS BACK. Let’s freakin’ do this!"

The tweet has, so far, garnered 2.2 million likes.

On Sunday, the company tweeted, "THIS IS NOT A DRILL! Spicy Chicken Nuggets are coming back! Y’all are crazy! That took like a day and a half! WHAT?! We don’t know when yet, gotta figure it out, but soon, and ok, LOSING IT RIGHT NOW THIS IS AMAZING!!"

So, it looks like Wendy's is bringing back spicy chicken nuggets but is still working out the details.

Many of the Twitter users who helped get the tweet to 2 million likes responded with a number of memes expressing their excitement:

