Your guide to the 5 most popular spots in San Antonio's Edison neighborhood

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Edison, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Big Bob's Burgers

Topping the list is Big Bob's Burgers, a spot to score burgers and sandwiches. Located at 447 W. Hildebrand, Suite 107, it's the highest rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 285 reviews on Yelp.

It features the 50/50 Burger, which is a patty made with half beef chuck and half bacon and topped with cheddar cheese; the Coney Dog; and grilled chicken sandwich. Don't pass up the deep fried Twinkie. (Click here to view the full menu.)

2. Niki's Tokyo Inn

Next up is sushi bar and Japanese spot Niki's Tokyo Inn, situated at 819 Hildebrand Ave. West With four stars out of 224 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

Try the Seafood Dinner with breaded fish, shrimp, oysters and scallops with a side of rice, the rib-eye teriyaki steak dinner or the Yakinika Dinner that comes with sliced beef (Japanese-style barbecue) and a side of kimchi. There are also an assortment of sushi rolls and maki.

3. Alamo Candy

Candy store Alamo Candy is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 2738 Blanco Road, 4.5 stars out of 55 reviews.

As one of the largest candy manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers and retails in San Antonio, Alamo Candy's inventory includes American and Mexican sweets and creates some of its own, according the business website. Up and down the aisles, look for Chinese Candy (lemon, chili and pickle), Pecan Chewies, Tiritas Picositas, Tamarindo Candies and party items such as piñatas.

4. Bedoy's Bakery

Bedoy's Bakery is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 33 Yelp reviews. Head over to 803 W. Hildebrand Ave. to see the bakery for yourself.

In business for 50 years, Bedoy's Bakery, a Mexican spot, serves up freshly made doughnuts, cookies — including personalized ones for special events — and pastries.

5. Big Grass

Last but not least, check out Big Grass, which has earned five stars out of 11 reviews on Yelp. You can find the furniture store, which offers home decor and more, at 637 W. Hildebrand Ave.

It carries planters and garden decor, concrete pavers, rainwater harvesting jars and furniture for outside, plus home decor — such as furniture and bath and kitchen items — and more.

