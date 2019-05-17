Your guide to the 5 top spots in San Antonio's King William neighborhood

Looking to uncover all that King William has to offer? Get to know this San Antonio neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Tex-Mex restaurant to a cocktail bar and lounge.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in King William, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Rosario's Mexican Cafe Y Cantina

Photo: ryu c./Yelp

Topping the list is bar, Mexican and Tex-Mex spot Rosario's Mexican Cafe Y Cantina. Located at 910 S. Alamo St., it's the most popular business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 2,523 reviews on Yelp.

On the menu, expect a variety of nacho options, enchiladas, parrillas platters, tacos and special entrees. Diners can choose Camarones al Mojo de Ajo (gulf shrimp in garlic and lime butter, tossed with pico de gallo and served with poblano rice), or the Albondigas con Arroz (Mexican meatballs of ground beef, pork and herbs in a spicy broth and garnished with queso). View the full menu here.

2. The Station Cafe

Photo: ryu c./Yelp

Next up is The Station Cafe, a spot to score salads, sandwiches and coffee and tea, situated at 108 King William With 4.5 stars out of 536 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

The Station Cafe features a menu with more than two dozen hot and cold sandwiches, made on house-made bread baked daily. Try the Thai Fighter (roast beef, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato and red curry sauce) and the Habanero Turkey (garlic habanero aioli, turkey, lettuce, tomato and melted mozzarella). Wash it all down with 17 craft beers on tap and local and national brands.

3. 1919

Photo: gregg m./Yelp

Lounge and cocktail bar 1919 is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 1420 S. Alamo, 4.5 stars out of 309 reviews.

On the menu, look for a wide selection of cocktails, scotch, whiskey, gin, rum, wine and beer. The 1919 also has cigars available for purchase. (Click here to view the menu.)

4. Guenther House

Photo: guenther house/Yelp

Guenther House, a breakfast and brunch and party and event planning spot that offers specialty food and more, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 923 Yelp reviews. Head over to 205 E. Guenther to see for yourself.

The former home of the Pioneer Flour Mills, the Guenther House offers a menu of American-style breakfast and lunch items, as well as fresh pastries and Founder's Choice Coffee. For breakfast, try the 1851 Breakfast Platter. For lunch, consider the Spinach Salad with mushrooms, bacon, red onions, croutons and raspberry chipotle vinaigrette. (To view the full menu, click here.)

5. Boozy's Creamery & Craft

Photo: cassandra k./Yelp



Check out Boozy's Creamery & Craft, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 261 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bar and chocolatier and shop, which offers ice cream and frozen yogurt and more, at 711 S. St. Mary's St.

Ice cream flavors are prepared daily and change each day, but expect flavors such as strawberry banana, pumpkin, the Groom's Cake and the Irish Setter. As for drinks, there are signature cocktails and beer.

