Your guide to the 5 top spots in San Antonio's Stone Oak neighborhood

Visiting Stone Oak, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this San Antonio neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a brunch spot to a jewelry store.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Stone Oak, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Thyme For Lunch

Photo: caitlyn s./Yelp

Topping the list is breakfast and brunch spot Thyme For Lunch. Located at 19141 Stone Oak Parkway, Suite 509, it's the highest rated business in the neighborhood, boasting five stars out of 278 reviews on Yelp.

The menu features a breakfast plate with eggs, sausage and toast, french toast with powdered sugar and orange tea syrup and a grilled salmon salad with cucumbers, artichokes and peppers.

2. Milano Italian Grill

Photo: julie g./Yelp

Next up is Italian spot Milano Italian Grill, which offers pasta, seafood and more, situated at 19239 Stone Oak Parkway. With four stars out of 135 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

Try the fried ravioli, Italian Wedding Soup with meatballs and spinach or the fettuccine alfredo with chicken or shrimp.

3. Trilogy Pizza

Photo: lori s./Yelp

Trilogy Pizza is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 304 Yelp reviews. Head over to 19141 Stone Oak Parkway to see for yourself.

The spot offers pizza, salads, pasta and more. Try the pesto chicken pizza with garlic and red onion, or opt for the pasta with a bolognese sauce and grated parmesan cheese.

4. Thai Chili Cuisine

Photo: brent l./Yelp

Check out Thai Chili Cuisine, which has earned four stars out of 236 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Thai spot at 19141 Stone Oak Parkway, Suite 305.

The menu features boba tea, fried rice with chicken or beef, Pad Thai with noodles, egg and crushed peanuts and more.

5. Moses Jewelers

Photo: moses jewelers/Yelp

Finally, there's Moses Jewelers, a local favorite with five stars out of 33 reviews. Stop by 19141 Stone Oak Parkway, Suite 103, to hit up the jewelry repair spot next time you're in the neighborhood.

The shop does custom jewelry design, engagement rings, watch repair and more.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.