Free Applebee's card! Free Krispy Kreme doughnut, coffee! Free 'Avengers: Endgame' viewing

SAN ANTONIO - Saturday is National Good Neighbor Day, and Applebee's restaurants is rewarding folks who are being good neighbors by giving the gift of life.

Donate blood at any South Texas Blood and Tissue Center donor room on Saturday and you'll get a $10 offer card that you can use at your local Applebee's restaurant.

Click here for more details.

More consumer news on KSAT.com:

12 On Your Side: This week's consumer roundup from Marilyn Moritz

H&M to open 5th store in San Antonio

How you can turn robocalls into cash

Here is a list of blood donor rooms in San Antonio and New Braunfels:

Donor Pavilion:

6211 Interstate 10 West at First Park Ten Boulevard from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Northeast Donor Room:

8500 Village Drive, Suite 102 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Southeast Donor Room:

3158 SE Military Drive #104 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Shavano Donor Room:

4079 N. Loop 1604 West #102 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Westover Hills Donor Room:

10555 Culebra Road #107 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

New Braunfels Donor Room:

The Marketplace, 651 Business Interstate 35, New Braunfels, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Celebrate National Coffee Day on Sunday with a free cup of Joe and an original glazed doughnut at Krispy Kreme.

Click here for more details.

You can check out the latest Avengers movie for free under the stars.

"Avengers: Endgame" will be shown Saturday at Hemisfair, where you can enjoy people in costumes and music.

Don't forget your blanket and lawn chairs.

The movie starts at sundown.

Click here for more details.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.