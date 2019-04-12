Free Avengers Cinch Bag! Free LEGO event! Free photo-op with Easter Bunny!

SAN ANTONIO - If you're looking for fun activities for the whole family, there are plenty of free events you can catch around San Antonio in the coming week.

You can hop on over to Pet Smart with your family pets for photos with the Easter Bunny from noon until 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The free photo-op includes free digital photo downloads or photos that can also be taken with personal devices.

Make sure to share your family photo using #petsmartparties.

Stop by your nearest JOANN fabric and crafts store on Saturday for a Build & Create with LEGO event.

From 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., kids can build their own LEGO elephant or flower for free.

Supplies are limited, so make sure to get there early.

For more LEGO fun, you can register right now for the next free LEGO build event at the LEGO store.

On Thursday, kids ages 6-14 can build Thor's Stormbreaker and take it home for free.

Space is limited for the event, so make sure to register and reserve your spot in-store as soon as possible.

Speaking of superheroes, drop by JCPenney Saturday from 11 a.m. until noon and your kids can color a Marvel Avengers Superhero Cinch Bag and keep it for free.

Parents will also get an extra 10-percent-off coupon to use in-store the same day. Plus, that coupon can be combined with other coupons and offers.

Rounding out the free family events is a Nintendo Labo VR kit hands-on demo at Best Buy on Sunday.

From 11 a.m. until 2:30 p.m., anyone can try out Nintendo Labo VR at no cost.

The kit combines DIY fun, pass-and-play multiplayer and family-friendly games with the magic of virtual reality.

