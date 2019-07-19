Free Bonbites! Free ice cream! Free outdoor movies!

SAN ANTONIO - Cinnabon is giving everyone a chance Saturday to try its Bonbites, the bite-sized version of its famous cinnamon roll.

You can get two free Bonbites at CinnaBon bakeries at Pilot Flying J locations from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. or at the mall nearest you from noon-6 p.m.

No purchase is required for this sweet treat freebie.

National Ice Cream Day is Sunday, and that means Halo Top is going to give away coupons to the first 5,000 people for a free box of Halo Top Pops Ice Cream.

What would a summer weekend in San Antonio be without a free outdoor movie?

You can catch Marvel's "Black Panther" on Saturday night at Mission Marquee Plaza on the historic Mission Drive-in screen.

So bring the kids, the pets, a picnic and something to sit on and watch the show with dozens of your friends.

And don't forget Movies by Moonlight at Travis Park on Tuesday night.

This week, it's the latest in the "How to Train Your Dragon" series, "The Hidden World."

The fun starts at 7 with a food truck and other stuff to do before the movie.

The film starts at dusk and parking is free.



