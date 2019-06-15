Free bowling! Free Amazon content! Free movies!

SAN ANTONIO - How would like to knock down some pins for free?

Right now, you can become a member of AMF Bowling's Most Valuable Bowlers Club and get a free $20 bowling credit just for joining.

On top of that, you'll start earning rewards every time you hit the lanes, which means more freebies will be coming your way.

To join, just visit AMF Bowling's website and click "Join MVB Rewards" on the top right corner.

A heads up for parents, right now Amazon is offering a free month trial to their Free Time Unlimited Family Plan.

The plan is an all-in-one subscription for families and gives kids access to thousands of books, movies, TV shows and games appropriate for their age.

The plan includes content from companies like Disney, Nickelodeon, Sesame Street and Cartoon Network.

Just look for Free Time Unlimited on your Amazon homepage to get in on this free offer.

Hoping to snag a free ticket to Toy Story 4?

If you buy two Ziploc brand bags featuring Toy Story 4 characters by the end of the day Saturday, June 15, you can receive a $9 reward from Fandango towards seeing the new movie.

All you have to do is take a photo of your entire receipt with the qualifying items and submit the photo on the Fandango website.

Once your photo is validated, you'll receive an email with a link to your $9 reward.

There are plenty of other free movie offers happening through this next week courtesy of Slab Cinema in San Antonio.

On Saturday night, you can see "Ant-Man" and the "Wasp" on the big screen at the Mission Drive-In for free.

On Tuesday, you can also see either "Mary Poppins Returns" at Travis Park or "Star Wars: A New Hope "at Hemisfair Park.

All screenings start at dusk.

Picnics, lawn chairs and blankets are encouraged.

Video game lovers, Epic Games is offering their hit game "Enter the Gungeon" for free right now on their website.

The classic-style dungeon crawling game can be downloaded by clicking the free game link on Epic Game's homepage.

The game is only available for free on PC.

