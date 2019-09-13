Free cheeseburger! Free MLB TV! Watch 'Avengers: Endgame' for free!

SAN ANTONIO - If you love cheeseburgers, and who doesn't, then you need to make your way Wednesday to Mark's Outing.

In celebration of National Cheeseburger Day, the restaurant in the 1600 block of East Commerce Street is giving 1,000 free cheeseburgers.

You can enjoy the burger and have a chance to support the East Side Pregnancy Care Center.

No purchase necessary, but you do need to be in person to enjoy the freebie.

During the month of September, Pilot-Flying J Travel Centers are giving away a free drink daily.

From fountain drinks to Gatorade, there is a different drink every day.

To take advantage of this freebie, download the Pilot-Flying J App and check to see what the daily freebie is.

College Students can follow their favorite Major League Baseball team for free on MLB TV.

For the next five months, students can stream MLB TV for free.

Click here for more information to find out how you can watch out-of-market games as the playoff picture starts to get a little clearer.

There are some blackout rules.

If you haven't watched or want to watch "Avengers: Endgame" again, here's a chance to watch it for free under the stars.

Load up the kids, lawn chairs, blankets, snacks and pets on Saturday night and head to Mission Marquee Plaza to watch it on the historic Mission Drive-in Screen. .

The movie starts at dusk.





