Free Cheesecake Factory! Free Raising Cane's! Free Taco Bell! Free Twitch Prime!

SAN ANTONIO - This first freebies is no April Fool’s joke.

Cheesecake Factory is giving away $250,000 worth of free food on April 1 to DoorDash Customers. Not everybody is going to get it, but 10,000 people will. If you’re ready.

Go to Cheesecake Factory’s website and sign up for the reward’s program. On Monday April 1 at 3 p.m. is when the window opens. From the website, claim a reward. The first 10,000 people who do it will get a $25 credit to their account to be used in a delivery order the first week of April. This one will go fast.

As an added bonus, DoorDash is offering a a week of no delivery fees from the cheesecake factory.

If you’re a fan of Raising Cane’s and you still haven’t signed up for the Chicken Fingers Caniac Club, this might get you to finally do it. The restaurant is offering a Box Combo to anyone who signs up. New Members will get a email for the free Box Combo within 48 hours of signing up.

National Burrito Day is next week. But Taco Bell is going to turn it into a week-long celebration with free burritos. From April 1-7 at participating restaurants, buy a a large drink you’ll get a free bean orc heesy bean and rice burrito. That’s it. You can do it everyday the first week of April.

If you have Amazon Prime and a Nintendo Switch, this is a deal for you: Prime customers can get a free 12-month subscription to Twitch Prime. That subscription willet you play online, access classic NES games and other stuff. Check the website for details on this offer.

