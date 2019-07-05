Free Chick-fil-A! Free Sprouts offers! Free movies!

SAN ANTONIO - Tuesday is Cow Appreciation Day at Chick-fil-A, and that means a free entree.

But, there is a catch.

You'll need to show up to a participating restaurant in cow clothing to score the freebie.

If you've got a cow costume, great! But a T-shirt with a cow on it will work, too.

If you shop at Sprouts, you're going to want to download the store's app for plenty of free offers to check out.

Here's a couple of freebie to get you started:

After you download the app and create an account, enter the promo code SPARKLE 19 to get a free Sprouts Sparkling Lemonade.

You can also enter the code CRISPY SNACK 19 for a free Crispy Fruit and Veggie Chips.

You can find the app for Apple and Android devices for free.

How about going outdoors and watching a free movie?

"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" will be shown at dusk at Mission Marquee Plaza. Just bring your picnics, blankets and lawn chairs.

Another outdoor movie to check out is "Enchanted" at dusk Tuesday at Travis Park.

There will be food trucks and other fun stuff to do before the movie begins.

Parking is free at city of San Antonio facilities on Tuesdays.

