Free coffee samples! Free back-to-school events! Free outdoor movie!

SAN ANTONIO - Free coffee shots, free back-to-school events and free outdoor movies are all part of this week's Friday Freebies!

Looking for a little pick-me-up to get your weekend started? How about a shot of Nitro Cold Brew from Starbucks? Until 10 p.m. Friday at participating stores, you can try a shot of Starbucks cold brew infused with nitrogen as it flows from the tap.

Drink straight from the tap or flavor it up. This offer is for Friday only.

Click here for more information.

Ready or not, it’s time to start thinking about going back to school. To help kids, parents and teachers get ready, check out the Back 2 School Bash at Hemisfair from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.

There will be live music, backpack giveaways, free raffles for teachers and whole lot more.

Click here for more information.

When the Back to School Bash is over, stick around for a free outdoor movie. “School of Rock” will be shown at Hemisfair.

Watch Jack Black turn a group of music students into a rock ‘n’ roll band to keep his dream of becoming a rocker alive.

Click here for more information.

If you’re not quite ready to think about school, but you still want to check out an outdoor movie, here’s another option: “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part” will be showing Saturday night at Mission Marquee Plaza.

See the sequel to the smash hit original “Lego Movie” on the restored Mission Drive-in screen.

Bring your lawn chairs, blankets and snacks and watch the movie under the South Texas sky.

Both movies start at dusk.

Click here for more information.

