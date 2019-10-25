Free Doritos Locos Taco! Free comic books! Free Krispy Kreme doughnut!

SAN ANTONIO - Even if you're pulling for the Houston Astros in the World Series, you probably didn't mind when Trea Turner of the Washington Nationals stole a base in Game One of the fall classic.

Turner didn't just steal second base, he snagged a free taco for all of us, as part of the "Steal a Base, Steal A Taco" campaign from Taco Bell.

You can get your Free Doritos Locos Taco on Wednesday between 2-6 p.m. or anytime that day through the Taco Bell app.

Saturday is Halloween Comicfest, and that means some free comic books from participating comic shops and book stores.

There's a lot of comic books to choose, from superheroes to steampunk to horror for kids and adults.

Quantities will be limited.

Click here for a locator of participating locations.

Here's another reason to wear a Halloween costume.

Just show up at Krispy Kreme on Halloween with your costume on and you'll score a free doughnut of your choice.

No purchase necessary. Limit one per person.

It's more than just a free outdoor movie at the Halloween version on Movies by Moonlight at Travis Park on Tuesday night.

This week's showing is "Hocus Pocus," which starts at 8 p.m., but you'll want to get there early because at 6 p.m. you can check out a pumpkin patch.

There will also be other kids activities and food trucks.

Bring your blankets or lawn chairs.

And don't forget that parking at city of San Antonio Facilities is FREE on Tuesdays.



