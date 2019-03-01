Free Dr. Seuss swag! Free games on Xbox, Redbox! Free Emergen-C!

SAN ANTONIO - Get ready to celebrate Dr. Seuss's birthday!

Target is inviting everyone to a free reading of "What Pet Should I Get?" at the top of every half-hour.

The retailer is also planning a bunch of fun Dr. Seuss-themed activities for kids, prizes, and major discounts on Dr. Seuss titles.

Barnes & Noble is also celebrating Dr. Seuss's birthday with free storytime.

Readings of "The Cat in the Hat," "Green Eggs and Ham" and "One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish" will be taking place at Barnes & Noble stores throughout the day.

There will also be free giveaways, fun games and discounted food from the cafe.

Check this out, Xbox owners.

Several free games are now available to download throughout March.

Xbox One owners can download "Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion" and "Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2" for nada.

Those who still use their Xbox 360 console can download "Star Wars Republic Commando" and "Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance."

Redbox is offering a free video game rental.

All you have to do is text GAMES to 727272 to get a code to use at any Redbox location.

If you've already subscribed, you'll have to text STOP first before you can get the code.

The code is valid for one week after you receive it.

Cold and flu season is still among us, and if you want to take an extra preventative measure to prevent the bug, you can get free samples of Emergen-C drink mix.

Just visit the Emergen-C website, click on the "offers" tab and fill out the form.

It should take about four to six weeks for your free samples to be delivered.

