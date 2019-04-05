Free Easter giveaways! Free art shows! Free Amazon credit!

There are plenty of free events happening around San Antonio this weekend!

On Saturday, you can start your day at La Villita and check out more than 150 artists' work at the Starving Artist Art Show, which runs from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

It's 80's weekend for Primer Sabado! at the Historic Market Square.

There will be plenty of artists on hand and several 80's themed bands playing on Saturday and Sunday from noon until 6 p.m.

Lot's going on at Plaza Guadalupe this weekend as well.

On Saturday from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., you can check out live music and dance your heart out at Tardeadas at the Plaza.

On Sunday, enjoy live accordion music during The Big Squeeze, a Statewide Youth Accordion Contest.

Music will feature Conjunto, Polka, Cajun and Zydeco genres.

Easter is just around the corner, which means several stores are holding Easter themed events for kids!

Target kicks off its Free Easter Toy Egg-stravaganza on Saturday, April 13, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

There will be free toy giveaways, photo-ops and interactive toy stations featuring Hatchimals and LEGOs.

Build-A-Bear is hosting free Easter Egg Scavenger Hunts every weekend in April.

Plus, kids will also be able to take pictures with Build-A-Bear's bunny mascot, Pawlette, on Saturday, April 13, and Saturday, April 20, at noon.

Finally, if you're an Amazon Prime member, you can get $3 in Amazon credit for free right now!

All you have to do is borrow your first book or magazine using the Kindle app.

They are all free to read with Prime membership. Free credit is expected to be within 48 hours.

The offer expires on April 19 and those who take advatange of the offer will have until April 20 to use the credit.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.