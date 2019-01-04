Free H-E-B gift card! Free Chipotle delivery! Free Chuy's entree!

SAN ANTONIO - Christmas may be over, but if you're still in the spirit of giving, the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center is looking for donors.

Now through the end of January, you'll receive a $10 H-E-B gift card for a donation in honor of National Blood Donor Month.

If you donate platelets or Type O blood, you'll receive a $20 H-E-B gift card.

Blood donations are crucial all year, but especially after the holidays when many surgeries are postponed.

If you're looking for an excuse to eat out while staying in the comfort of your own home, you still have some time to get free delivery on your Chipotle order.

All you have to do is order online or on the Chipotle app. There is a $10 minimum.

The offer is valid through Monday.

If you're more in the mood to get up, get dressed and get out for a free meal, it's "now or never" at Chuy's!

The Tex-Mex restaurant is celebrating the king of rock and roll's 84th birthday on Tuesday.

All you have to do is show up dressed as Elvis to score a free entree.

If you don't have Elvis gear, "that's all right" and don't get "all shook up." You can dress up as his better half, Priscilla, for the free offer, as well.

