Free Halloween fun! Free WD-40 hat! Free 'Batman and Robin' screening!

SAN ANTONIO - Want the kids to have some Halloween fun indoors?

Bass Pro Shops is holding the Great Pumpkin Celebration this weekend.

The kiddos can get a free picture taken with the Peanuts gang, and the first 50 children will get a free frame.

You don't have to wear a costume to take the pic.

There will also be crafts, games, trick-or-treating, a costume contest and a pumpkin toss.

In addition to this weekend, the Halloween fun will take place Oct. 26-31.

Do you wear caps?

Then you'll want to add a WD-40 brand hat to your collection.

Just sign up for the WD-40 newsletter before Nov. 2 to snag the cap while supplies last.

The hats will ship Nov. 15.

The Alamo City Comic Con is coming up next weekend.

To help get you in the mood for the pop culture celebration, there's a free screening of the 1997 movie "Batman and Robin" on Cosplay Wednesday at La Villita Historic Arts Village.

Dress up as your favorite character and get your picture taken with more than 10 of the Batman Universe heroes and villains, thanks to Countdown City Comic Con.

The movie starts at dusk at the Arneson River Theater.

