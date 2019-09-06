Free 'Hello Bello' baby box, Free screening of 'Disney's Dumbo,' Free National Parks Pass

SAN ANTONIO - Parents, take the kiddos Saturday to a free screening of Disney's "Dumbo" at the Mission Drive-In.

Picnics, chairs and blankets are encouraged and pets are always welcome.

The movie starts at sundown.

Kids can get a free hands-on building workshop Saturday at The Home Depot.

Young farmers not only have the opportunity to build their own scarecrow planter, but they'll learn how seeds grow and receive a free certificate of achievement and apron upon completing the workshop.

Class is from 9 a.m. until noon.

Calling all fourth graders!

Families with a child in grade four are eligible for a free National Parks Pass.

The pass covers one school year of free attendance to U.S. National Parks.

To get your free pass, all you have to do is apply on the national park's webpage.

Here's a freebie for expecting families.

Walmart is offering a free "Hello Bello" baby box for a limited time.

The box is filled with best-selling baby products for your new bundle of joy.

Just sign up for Walmart's registry at Walmart.com and you'll soon find your baby box in your mail box.

For the gamer in your life, here's a couple of AAA titles.

PS4 owners with a Playstation membership can download "Batman: Arkham Knight" and "Darksiders III" for free.

Just visit the Playstation Store on your console.

