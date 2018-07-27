Free MAC lipstick! Free music! Free movies!

SAN ANTONIO - This Sunday is National Lipstick Day and MAC stores are giving away free lipstick. All you have to do is visit a store near you on Sunday to claim your full-size freebie. Choose from nine different varieties. But you better move fast. These won’t last long. Quantities are limited. You can also claim your free lipstick online, but to get that one you have to make $25 purchase.

More on this freebie HERE

A lot of people know Paula Abdul as a judge on American Idol. But she was a big deal as a singer herself in the not-so-distant past. You can check out some of her bigger hits with a free digital download of her ICON album from Google Play. You’ll need an account to put it in your shopping cart, but it won’t cost you a thing. This freebie is a limited time offer, so don’t wait too long.

More on this freebie HERE

Say goodbye to July this Tuesday with a free movie at Travis Park. Movies by Moonlight will be showing Disney-Pixar’s "COCO." They’re sending the popular program off in style, with food trucks, music and other activities. And those begin at 7 p.m. The movie starts at dusk. Remember, parking is also free at City of San Antonio facilities on Tuesday.

More on this freebie HERE

This is advance notice of a freebie that begins next Friday, August 3. Alamo Rive RV Ranch and Campground will be having free play Fridays for four Fridays in a row. That means free day-passes to enjoy fishing, swimming and kayaking in the Medina River on the edge Southern edge of Bexar County. It starts next Friday. Check out their web page for more information.

More on this freebie HERE and HERE

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.