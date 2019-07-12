Free McAlister's Deli tea! Whole Foods/Amazon Prime Day deal!

SAN ANTONIO - With Amazon Prime Day right around the corner, Amazon has a freebie at Whole Foods Market for Prime members.

Just spend at least $10 at Whole Foods by Tuesday and scan your prime code or your mobile number and you'll get a $10 credit. You can use the discount code to shop on Prime Day on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Click here for more details.

How does a glass of free iced tea sound in the dog days of summer?

McAlister's Deli wants to quench your thirst by giving away a glass of iced tea Thursday.

It's your for the asking -- sweet, unsweet or half and half.

Check out the freebie by clicking here.

Weather has caused a few delays for the screening of Six of 007: James Bond Outdoor Film Series at Hemisfair. But it looks as if Mother Nature will finally give movie viewers a break Tuesday to watch "On Her Majesty's Secret Service," starring George Lazenby.

Get there early for entertainment from a DJ at 7 p.m. and to check out the food from local restaurants before picking your spot to watch the film.

Another outdoor movie to check out Tuesday is Movies by Moonlight: Disney/Pixar's "Up" at Travis Park.

There will be some fun stuff to do before the movie starts, along with some food trucks. You can also bring your own snacks with your blankets and lawn chairs.

Both movies start at dusk.

And don't forget, parking is free at city of San Antonio facilities is on Tuesdays.

