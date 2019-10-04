Free meal for first responders! Free jumbo jack! Free museum visits!

SAN ANTONIO - Romano Macaroni Grill is setting the table for first responders with a free meal throughout the month of October.

The chain is offering Mom's Ricotta Meatballs and Spaghetti to firefighters, police officers, paramedics and hospital medical staff at no charge.

All you need is a valid ID.

This is a dine-in offer only.

The month of October means free museum visits for Bank of America and Merrill Lynch cardholders, which is part of the "Museums on Us" program.

For those interested, they will need to bring their BOA or Merrill Lynch credit or debit card and an ID to any of the participating museums to get in for free on Saturday and Sunday.

In San Antonio, the Briscoe Western Art Museum, McNay Art Museum, San Antonio Museum of Art, The DoSeum and the Witte Museum are all participating locations.

Free burgers, anyone?!

For this freebie, it is a jumbo jack from Jack in the Box.

Customers will have to go online and join the Jack in the Box offers to unlock a coupon that will get a free jumbo jack, with a purchase of a large drink.

Presumably, more offers will be coming in the near future.

If not, enjoy the free burger!

A happy side effect of the summer that will not go away is the great weather of outdoor movies.

Anyone can take advantage of the nice weather by going and seeing McFarland USA at Mission Marquee Plaza on Saturday night on the historic Mission Drive-in screen.

The event is park seating, so bring lawn chairs and blankets along with some snacks. Oh, and most importantly, PETS are welcome! The movie starts at dusk.

