Free museum visit! Free 'Black Panther' viewing! Free pizza!

SAN ANTONIO - With the beginning of another month comes another chance for Bank of America and Merrill Lynch cardholders to check out some of the Alamo City's great museums for free.

As part of the Museums On Us program, on the first weekend of the month, BoA and Merrill Lynch cardholders can get free admission to participating museums.

In San Antonio, that includes the Briscoe Western Art Museum, McNay Art Museum, San Antonio Museum of Art, The DoSeum: San Antonio's Museum for Kids and the Witte Museum.

All you need is your bank card and a photo ID.

Click here to get your freebie.

Oscar-nominated blockbuster "Black Panther" is heading back to movie theaters for a limited run to celebrate Black History Month.

There will be two screenings daily from Friday through Feb. 7 at AMC Rivercenter 11 with Alamo IMAX.

Click here to get your ticket.

Here's a craft project for the kids.

From 9 a.m until noon on Saturday, Home Depot is holding a free "Build a Heart Candy Box Workshop" that allows you and your child to design and build the box, which will be perfect as a gift or a place to keep Valentine's Day goodies.

Children will get a certificate of achievement, a workshop apron and a commemorative pin while supplies last.

Head to Home Depot's website to find your store to register.

You may have heard about about Domino's "Points for Pies" rewards program, which allows you to get a free pizza just for eating pizza -- and it doesn't even have to be Domino's.

Just download the app and sign up for the program.

While you're enjoying pizza, open the app and snap a picture six times, and you'll get a free medium two-topping pizza.

The freebie is limited to once a week.

