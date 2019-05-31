Free museum visit! Free doughnut! Free movies!

SAN ANTONIO - The beginning of the month means free visits to San Antonio museums for Bank of America and Merrill Lynch customers.

Show your BOA or Merrill Lynch credit or debit card and an ID to visit the Briscoe Briscoe Western Art Museum, The DoSeum, Witte Museum, McNay Art Museum or the San Antonio Museum of Art.

The freebie is good Saturday and Sunday only.

Want a free doughnut?

Krispy Kreme will be giving away a free doughnut just for the asking on June 7. No purchase necessary.

The outdoor movie season is heating up.

Head to Confluence Park on West Mitchell Friday or Saturday for a live-action remake of the Disney classic "Junglebook."

You know the drill. Bring the kids, some blankets or lawn chairs and some snacks and get there early to get a good spot. The movie begins at sundown.

You can also catch "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation" on Saturday night at the Mission Marquee Plaza.

The animated sequel will be projected on the restored Mission Drive-In screen.

Bring your blankets, lawn chairs, pets and a picnic.

The movie starts at dusk.

