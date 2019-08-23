Free national park admission! Free museum admission! Free outdoor movie screening!

SAN ANTONIO - This weekend is the 103rd birthday of the National Park Service, and you'll have a chance to visit a national park for free this Sunday.

On Aug. 25, 1916, the National Park Service was created by President Woodrow Wilson. There are now more than 400 national parks, including San Antonio Missions National Historical Park.

There are also a couple within driving distance if you're up for a day trip.

Check the NPS website to find your closest park.

This is a future freebie, but it's a good one to get started on if you like planning ahead.

Sept. 21 is Museum Day, and Smithsonian Magazine is giving tickets away to museums across the country, including the San Antonio Museum of Art, the Briscoe Western Art Museum, Fort Sam Houston Museum, UTSA Institute of Texan Cultures and the Spanish Governor's Palace.

Visit the Smithsonian Magazine and follow the directions to get admission for two to use on Museum Day.

You can go higher, farther and faster with this Saturday's free outdoor movie.

"Captain Marvel" will be showing at Hemisfair. See the billion-dollar blockbuster under the South Texas stars without paying a dime.

Before the movie, there will be music from The AM Project, so get there early. The movie starts immediately after the sun goes down.

Click here for more information on this freebie.

