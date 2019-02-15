Free Nintendo Switch game! Free photo prints! Free Target gift card!

SAN ANTONIO - Parents looking for a free and educational program to take their children to will love this freebie.

The Home Depot is hosting a free kids workshop on March 2, where kids can build their own clock tray.

The workshop runs from 9 a.m. until noon for kids ages 5 to 12.

There are a limited number of spaces available, so you'll need to register online as soon as possible.

Participating children will get a free certificate of achievement, a workshop apron and a commemorative pin.

Video games can be expensive, so gamers might want to jump on this deal before it's gone.

Tetris 99 is free to download right now for Nintendo Switch online members.

The new version of Tetris features large-scale 99-player battles.

Knock out the competition and become the last player standing for free for a limited time.

For those who want to take their pictures on their cellphones, Walgreens is offering free 8- by 10-inch photo prints.

All you have to do is use the IHEARTFREE promo code when you check out online.

For your purchase to be completely free, you must select the in-store pickup option.

The freebie is valid through Saturday.

A free Target $10 gift card can be yours with the purchase of $50 worth of baby toys.

If you're shopping online, the gift card will be automatically added to your cart when you check out.

If you're shopping in the store, clip the coupon from the Target weekly ad or use the Target app.

This freebie is also valid through Saturday.

