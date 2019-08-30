Free Office 365! Free San Antonio Zoo visit! Taco Cabana dollar menu!

SAN ANTONIO - If you're a teacher or a student, you're probably using a computer -- a lot.

So this freebie will probably help you quite a bit.

Microsoft is giving away a copy of Microsoft Office 365 Education to all teachers and students.

All you need is a school email address.

Microsoft Office 365 Education includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint and more.

During the month of September, all police, fire and emergency medical technicians can get into the San Antonio Zoo for free.

All you need is a proper ID.

You can bring up to four family members, who will get half off the admission price.

More consumer news from KSAT.com:

Texas gas prices for Labor Day weekend lowest since 2016

12 On Your Side: This week's consumer roundup from Marilyn Moritz

'Money: It's Personal' — Tips on how to prevent credit card fraud at the register

OK, this isn't a freebie, but it's pretty close.

During the Labor day weekend, Taco Cabana will have a special dollar menu, which includes some Taco Cabana favorites, and beer and a shot -- for $1.

Check out Taco Cabana's Facebook page for the fine print.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.