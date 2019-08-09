Free outdoor movie screenings! Free PS4 games! Free bowling games!

SAN ANTONIO - Looking for free family fun this weekend? Why not take in a movie outdoors?

Slab Cinema is offering several screenings Friday and Saturday night. You can choose from “Ferris Bueller's Day Off,” “Kicking & Screaming” or “Wonder Woman” on Friday evening, or check out “Wargames” on Saturday.

All screenings begin at sundown.

If you'd rather do something indoors, Bowlero is offering two free games of bowling on National Bowling Day, which is Saturday.

All you have to do is sign up for the MVB Rewards Program on Bowlero's website. Once you do that, you'll get your free game coupons the morning of.

Heads up for PlayStation 4 owners in need of a new game to play: PlayStation's free games of the month are now available for PlayStation Plus members.

Omega Collection, which combines three titles into one, and Sniper Elite 4 are this month’s free picks.

Both games will be free until Sept. 2.

Amazon is offering two free audiobook downloads through the month of August.

For those interested, just sign up for Amazon's Audible free 30-day trial and download two free titles immediately.

You can cancel the trial online at any time and keep the two books you chose.

