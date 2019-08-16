Free pets! Free doughnuts! Free movie screenings!

SAN ANTONIO - Animal Care Services is looking to Clear the Shelters in one of the country’s largest pet adoption events. To help make that happen, ACS is waiving adoption fees from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. All adopted pets will be sterilized, vaccinated and microchipped.

Animal Care Services is located at 4710 State Highway 151. All pets are adopted on a first-come, first-served basis.

Krispy Kreme is offering a free doughnut for people who dough-NATE to either of its children’s organizations. Get it? Dough-NATE? Anyway, donate a dollar or more to either KaBOOM or SeriousFun Children’s Network and get a free original glazed doughnut. There is a limit of one doughnut per person per day.

Summer vacation may be winding down, but that doesn’t mean the free outdoor moves are coming to an end. This Saturday at Mission Marquee Plaza, you can catch Marvel’s "Captain Marvel" on the restored Mission drive-in screen.

If you love Coen Brothers' films, here’s a free mini film festival for you. Next week from Aug. 20-22, The Good Kind Southtown is showing three Coen Classics:

On Aug. 20, you can watch “Raising Arizona.”

On Aug. 21, you can watch the “The Big Lebowski.”

On Aug. 22, you can watch “Fargo."

All the movies start around sunset.

