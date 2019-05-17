Free Planet Fitness workout! Free Krispy Kreme! Free outdoor movies!

SAN ANTONIO - Is your high school student looking for a gym to work out this summer?

Check out this free offer from Planet Fitness.

Teens 15 to 18 years old can work out at Planet Fitness for free from May 15 through Sept. 1.

No catch, no commitment. All you have to do is sign up.

They can also take free fitness classes and a chance to win a $5,000 scholarship.

The only caveat? They can only use the facility where they sign up.

Check out the deal on the Planet Fitness website.

If free fitness isn't your thing, maybe free doughnuts are.

Krispy Kreme is giving away a free dozen of doughnuts when you buy a dozen.

Just download the Krispy Kreme app and scan it at checkout.

You can take advantage of this deal two times. But not for long. The offer expires Sunday.

Spring and summer in South Texas means more free outdoor movies.

First up, you can catch Aquaman at Mission Marquee Plaza on Saturday night. The blockbuster starring Jason Mamoa as Aquaman will be projected on the Mission Drive-in Screen.

Bring a picnic, lawn chairs, blankets and your pet.

On Tuesday Night, Six of 007: James Bond outdoor film series continues, with the "Living Daylights" starring Timothy Dalton as James Bond at Hemisfair.

Food and drinks will be available to purchase and parking at city of San Antonio facilities is free.

Both movies start at dusk.

Bonus Freebie:

Padilla Wealth Management is hosting a free shred day on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 9901 IH-10 West. People can bring documents that need to be shredded as well as floppy disks and hard drives that need to be destroyed. There will also be free food and drinks provided by Fuddruckers from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

