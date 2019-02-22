Free Pokemon training! Free 'Lego Movie 2'! Free outdoor movies at the Alamo!

SAN ANTONIO - Pokemon, Legos and outdoor movies at the Alamo, all in the same sentence?!

Got a Pokemon trainer in the family? Best Buy is holding a free Trade and Play day at the store on Loop 410 across from North Star Mall on Saturday.

Participants will get a booster pack with a 3-card mini pack, activity sheet, Pokemon coin and guide. The booster packs will be given out while supplies last.

The event is scheduled to run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kids who are into Legos will get an opportunity to play when Barnes & Noble hosts a free "Lego Movie 2" event on Saturday beginning at 2 p.m.

The young fans will get to create and keep their own Lego replica of Emmett’s Dream House/Rescue Rocket, and they will get a free poster.

Check the website for participating stores and to sign up.

We are very close to the return of perfect weather and outdoor movies.

On March 1, movie night at the Alamo is back!

And what better way to kick off the season than by having the first movie be "The Alamo" -- the 2004 film, not the John Wayne one.

So gather up the family, the blankets and the lawn chairs and see it in the Alamo gardens. Refreshments will be available for purchase.

The movie is scheduled to start when the sun sets, which is around 7 p.m.

