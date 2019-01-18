Free socks! Free hugs! Free music!

SAN ANTONIO - It's a new year, so how about starting on the right foot with some new socks?

Flyte Socks is offering free pairs of their hypoallergenic, moisture wicking and fashionable socks.

All you have to do is enter your email and get 10 friends to do the same and you will get three free pairs.

Sign up 25 friends and you get seven free pairs.

Did you know that Monday is National Hug Day?

The Build-a-bear Workshop does, and they're offering some of their furry friends at a beary low price.

On Sunday And Monday, you can buy select bears for only $5.50 at stores or $10 online.

How about some free tunes?

Pandora is offering a free three-month subscription for their premium service with a Groupon.

You can play and download any song in their extensive library and create your own playlist.

While the partial federal government shutdown continues, local businesses are stepping up to help furloughed employees.

Click here for a list of businesses trying to help government workers make ends meet.

