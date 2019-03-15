Free St. Patty's fun! Free ice cream! Free Texas Roadhouse app!

SAN ANTONIO - Sunday is St. Patrick's Day, and there are a couple places that can't wait to celebrate and are hosting free events Saturday for the kiddos.

Take the children to a Barnes and Noble bookstore for an 11 a.m. reading of "How to Catch a Leprechaun." Stick around afterwards for other St. Patty's Day activities.

Michael's is also getting into the St. Patty's Day spirit Saturday by hosting a "Pinch of Luck Slime" at 1 p.m.

You'll have a bunch of fun making a simple, glittery slime. Michael's will provide the supplies, including the premade slime.

Let's all scream for ice cream! And why not? It's free!

On Wednesday, the first official day of spring, Dairy Queen is giving out free small vanilla soft-serve cones at participating restaurants.

You don't need to buy anything. Just show up and claim your cone. Limit one per customer while supplies last, so don't wait until the last minute to score your cone.

Texas Roadhouse is also in the freebie spirit and is offering an app.

All you have to do to get it is to sign up on their website.

Fill out the form and you'll get an email, good for the free appetizer.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.