Free Taco Bell tacos! Free 'LEGO Movie 2' ticket! Free weddings!

SAN ANTONIO - The Spurs' Rodeo Road Trip is in full swing, and if you like tacos from Taco Bell, you're going to love this freebie.

Participating Taco Bell San Antonio-area locations are giving away TWO free crunchy tacos from 3 to 6 p.m. on Spurs game days during the rodeo road trip.

All you have to do is buy a large drink.

There are plenty of games left on the Rodeo Road Trip, so go score some free tacos.

Click here for a list of local Taco Bell participating locations.

"The LEGO Movie 2" is opening this weekend.

Vudu is giving away a free ticket with the purchase of select LEGO digital movies.

Click here to visit the Vudu website to buy a movie and within 48 hours, you'll get your free movie ticket code.

The deal is good through Monday.

This weekend is Federal Employee Appreciation Weekend at the DoSeum.

Federal employees and their families get in for free Saturday and Sunday, thanks to the USAA Foundation.

Federal workers, including active and former military, just need to show their valid photo ID to get in for free, along with immediate family. Click here for more info.

The Valentine's Day tradition of free weddings will continue this year on the steps of the Bexar County Courthouse.

The "I do's" will take place on the north side of the courthouse at 100 Dolorosa Street, beginning at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, followed by 10 a.m., 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.

If you want to partake in the nuptials, you'll need to get a marriage license 72 hours prior to the wedding, in most cases.

For more information about the mass weddings, click here.

