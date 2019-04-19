Free video game downloads! Free 'Fresh Princess' story time! Free photo print!

SAN ANTONIO - In the wake of the fire at the historic Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, video game publisher Ubisoft is giving gamers a chance to experience its recreation of the famous cathedral in the hit game Assassin's Creed Unity.

The free download is available to PC gamers right now. Just visit the Ubisoft website and look for the link. Hurry, the offer ends Thursday.

Publisher Epic Games is also offering a free video game download for the rest of the month.

The video game Transistor is available right now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

The game can be downloaded directly from your home console store or the Epic Games website.

Make sure to grab this free game before May 2.

If you're looking for a free activity to do with the little ones in your life, head on over to your local Barnes & Noble for story time and activities featuring the Fresh Princess.

Inspired by "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," "Fresh Princess" is the story of a young girl learning to live in a new neighborhood that looks nothing like her old one.

Storytime begins at 11 a.m. Parents attending will get a coupon for food and drinks from the cafe.

For those considering pet adoption or those just looking for a new vet, Banfield Pet Hospital at PetSmart is offering a free office visit and consultation for new clients.

Services at Banfield include vaccinations, general surgery, microchipping and behavior consultation.

To register for your first visit, click on the offer on Banfield's home page online.

If printing photos is on your to-do list, Walgreens is offering free 8-by-10-inch photo prints through the weekend.

Just use the code 8X10APRIL during checkout online and your cart is free.

You'll have to choose the in-store pickup option to save on shipping.

The offer ends Sunday.

