Free Wings! Free video game rental! Free outdoor movie!

SAN ANTONIO - How about scoring some free wings at a new restaurant in San Antonio before it opens?

Pluckers is getting ready to open a new location at Interstate 10 and Loop 1604.

But before the new restaurant opens, the new staff needs some practice, and that's where you come in.

The free wings will be served during two-hour windows at lunch and dinner every day next week.

Click this link for more details on this yummy freebie.

Redbox is offering two chances for a free video game rental.

Just head to the Redbox website to reserve your free game.

There are select titles only and you have to take advantage of this deal this weekend because it ends Monday.

If you want a little breathing room, just text GAMES to 727272 and get a code for a free game.

You'll have one week to redeem the code.

Still looking for something to do Friday night?

How about checking out "Black Panther" outdoors at the San Antonio Museum of Art.

Food trucks will be on site, but you can take your own food.

Film starts at sundown.

Travis Park continues its Movie By Moonlight on Tuesday, when the animated film, "Smallfoot, will be shown.

Show up at 7 p.m. to check out the food trucks and activities before the movie, which starts at dusk.

Because it's Tuesday, parking is free at City of San Antonio parking facilities.

