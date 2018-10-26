Free Zio's appetizer! Free Auntie Anne's Pretzel! Free movies!

SAN ANTONIO - Friday is National Breadstick Day, and if you're ready to enjoy some free dough, Zio's Italian Kitchen has a deal for you.

Zio's is offering a free appetizer for customers who join their Z-Club.

All you have to do is visit Zio's online to score the free appetizer on your next visit and a free entree on your birthday.

How about spending just $1 for a free pretzel?

Just download the Auntie Anne's Pretzel Perks app in the App Store or in Google Play and you'll earn free pretzel rewards for every 300 points you earn.

If you're looking to have some free family fun this weekend, head out to Plaza Guadalupe on Friday for a free screening of "Coraline" at 1327 Guadalupe Street.

The movie starts at 8 p.m.

If you're more in the mood for a '90's throwback flick, you can catch "Hocus Pocus" free on Saturday night at Milam Park at 500 West Commerce Street.

The movie starts at 7 p.m. and there will be food trucks on site.

Don't forget your blankets and lawn chairs.

